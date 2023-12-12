Thefts and burglaries across the county are on the up, according to a recent meeting of the Mayo Joint Policing Committee.

The number of thefts in shops in particular being reported to Gardaí rose dramatically between January and October this year.

This morning’s Mayo News details that 461 fraud and economic crime incidents were recorded between January and October this year.

97 more incidents of thefts from shops have been reported in Mayo so far this year when compared to this time in 2022.

Inspector Denis Harrington was among those who spoke on the matter.

He said that crime prevention advice is currently being provided to retailers as part of Operation Target.

Meanwhile, Inspector Harrington said that the number of burglaries in the county this year stands at 33, which he described as ‘a return to pre Covid figures.’

The issue of a number of recent burglaries in the Knock area was highlighted, after it was discovered that a gang was using an Airbnb in the locality as a base for criminal activity.

No arrests have been made thus far, with over 20 homes in the area being burgled as a result.