Over €1.3 million has been granted to ATU Mayo Campus for the further expansion of electrical apprenticeships.

That’s according to Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon.

It’s as part of a national rollout of €17 million in response to the growing demand for apprenticeships in the higher education sector.

It means that many people choosing the route won’t have to travel as far to avail of the course.

Deputy Dillon has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: