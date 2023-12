€128,225 in funding has been announced for three local animal welfare organisations across the county.

The allocation has been confirmed my Mayo Fine Gael TD Michael Ring.

North West SPCA Ltd in Ballina are to receive €55,800 as part of the funding allocation to Mayo animal welfare organisations.

Ainmhithe Animal Rescue, also based in the Ballina area in Rathrea, Kincon, will receive €36,050.

Mayo SPCA, which operates out of Patterns Park in Ballyhaunis, are to get €36,375.