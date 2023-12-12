A review of Enoch Burke’s detention will take place before the High Court today.

He was jailed in September for refusing to abide by a court order refraining him from trespassing at Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath.

Not for the first time, Enoch Burke is facing into the possibility of spending Christmas behind bars.

Just days before Christmas Day last year, a High Court judge directed his release from Mountjoy prison on an ‘open-ended basis.’

By then, he had spent over a hundred days behind bars for refusing to stay away from Wilson’s Hospital School, as per court orders.

It all arose over his behaviour in the school after being told of a transitioning student’s desire to be referred to by a new name and gender-neutral pronouns.

Even after his subsequent dismissal for gross misconduct, Enoch continued to defy the court orders, leading to him being sent back to Mountjoy prison.

His detention is up for review today.

To secure his release, all he has to do is purge his contempt - something he has previously said he can't do because of his religious beliefs.

If he refuses to do so, he could be spending his Christmas in prison this year.