Mack Hansen is definitely out of Connacht's Investec Champions Cup trip to Saracens.

The Ireland back was forced off in the first half of Friday's defeat to Bordeaux with an ankle injury.

Scrum and contact coach Colm Tucker says they're awaiting further news on Hansen's injury before they know the length of his absence.

Diarmuid Kilgallen is available for the Saracens fixture, but Tiernan O'Halloran and Oisin Dowling remain out.