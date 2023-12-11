A Mayo business has been chosen as one of 10 winner of Three Ireland's Grants for Small Businesses for 2023.

Eco Powered Cabinets in Ballina will receive a portion of the €100,000 bursary which includes €5000 cash and €5000 for device and connectivity solutions, as well as mentoring from Three Ireland’s in-house experts.

Eco Powered Cabinets are solar powered, insulated outdoor heated cabinets that provide a place to securely store lifesaving medication and defibrillators, while acting as an incubator for nesting birds.

Registered with the Irish Ambulance service, these cabinets ensure that life saving medication is accessible, even in remote locations. Without needing access to a power supply, these cabinets are able to safely store life-saving medication and is accessible to those in need on mountain tops, beaches, greenways and other remote locations.

The programme, which is now in its third year, has provided Irish SMEs with an investment of over €500,000 by Three since 2021 across products and services, advertising and PR support, as well as access to industry expertise.

For more information about the programme, please visit: 3.ie/grants