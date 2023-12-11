Westport Councillor Christy Hyland has called on those who are being intimidated by drug dealers to seek help.

He says that drug dealers will do what they have to do to get their money, especially in the run in to Christmas as drugs may be more prevalent.

People may be afraid to get in touch with the Gardaí as they think that it would get them into more trouble with their dealer, he added.

Councillor Hyland says that there are some great people and organisations to get in touch with, including the Western Regional Drug Task Force.

He has been giving more information to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: