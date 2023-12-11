€17 million in capital funding has been announced for the growing demand of apprenticeships in higher education.

Four technological universities will see additional capacity for crafts that include plumbing, pipefitting, refrigeration and air conditioning.

Munster Technological University, South East Technological University, Dundalk Institute of Technology, Technological university of the Shannon and Atlantic Technological University will all benefit from this announcement by Minister Simon Harris.

An additional 132 apprenticeship craft training blocks have been allocated.

Among these are 90 additional blocks under the electrical apprenticeship scheme.

ATU campuses in Galway and Sligo will receive 12 blocks each.

Meanwhile, the ATU Donegal campus in Letterkenny will receive 18 of the same block.

An additional allocation of €220,000 has also been provided to SETU Carlow to help with the delivery of its aviation programme.