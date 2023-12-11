19 per cent of new cars licensed for the first time, in the first 11 months of the year, were electric.

That compares to 15 per cent in the same period last year.

Just over one fifth or 22 per cent of cars licenced since the start of the year were diesel, that's down from 27 per cent for the same time last year.

CSO figures show that overall the number of used cars licenced since January increased by 7 per cent.

Volkswagen was the most popular brand of new car licenced in November, followed by Toyota and Skoda.