Two new rapid charging points for electric vehicles have been installed at the Teach Laighne car park in Tubbercurry.

This now brings the electrical charging point total in the south Sligo town to four.

The installment of this new facility has been welcomed by local Councillor Martin Connolly.

He says that while this is a great benefit to South Sligo, more points such as this are needed if more people in rural Ireland are to make the switch to electric.

The Fine Gael Councillor says that there are proposals for other locations at Kilcoyne Park and the An Chroí buildings in the town, but says that those in the tourism industry could also make this service available on their premises.

Councillor Connolly has been giving more information to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: