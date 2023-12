Long awaited works at Frenchpark junction are to get underway in January.

That’s according to Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane.

The works, which Deputy Kerrane has campaigned for for quite some time, will be awarded early next month and will begin construction before February.

She says the junction has always been a safety concern, with many accidents occurring over the years.

Deputy Kerrane has been telling Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan more about the project: