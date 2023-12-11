Enoch Burke’s continued imprisonment over his contempt of High Court order to stay away from a school in County Westmeath will be reviewed by a High Court judge this week.

That's according to this morning's Irish Times.

Mr. Burke, of Cloonsunna in Castlebar, has served almost 200 days in prison following his contempt of orders made in August and September of last year to stay away from Wilson’s Hospital School, where he previously taught.

He remains in Mountjoy Prison as he resumed attending the school in January of this year, and as a result the court imposed a €700 fine on Mr. Burke for every time he showed up at the school again.

Mr. Burke was jailed on September 8, refused to purge his contempt on October 3, and Mr. Justice Mark Sanfey directed he remain in prison and said he would review the matter on December 12 (tomorrow).