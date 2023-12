Travelling through Galway will become less congested this morning when the Taoiseach officially opens the Moycullen bypass at 9:00am this morning.

The bypass, first flagged in the 1970s received planning permission in 2012, and consists of 4.3km of National Secondary Road , including two roundabouts at either end of the village.

Fine Gael Senator Sean Kyne says there is still work to be done in the country to improve transport infrastructure:

(pic Senator Sean Kyne)