Mayo GAA have officially launched their new website today.

Local Mayo company SportLoMo, who are leading the way in the provision of sports technology and sports management, designed the website.

Mayo GAA have issued the following press release on today's launch:

Mayo GAA is delighted to announce that their new website is now live and available to clubs and all supporters at home and abroad. The new look gold standard Mayo GAA website was designed by local Mayo Company, SportLoMo, who are leaders in the provision of sports technology and sports management.

The fast loading mobile responsive website is a one-stop portal for all Mayo GAA news updates, GAA fixtures, club and county results and club and county GAA histories. The fully interactive and user-friendly site also provides e-commerce links for booking GAA coaching courses, e-ticketing links to purchase match day tickets for all games plus easily accessible links to all the Mayo GAA coaching resources and all Mayo GAA social media platforms.

Mayo GAA Cathaoirleach Seamus Tuohy praised Mayo GAA PRO John Walker and his communications team for their dedication and expertise in overseeing and completing the project to such a high standard. “Firstly I want to thank Mayo GAA PRO John Walker who kept the County Board and the Executive up to date on the website progress over the past few months and also for his determination to have the work completed within budget and within the timeframe allocated. Redesigning the website and transferring thousands of files, pictures and content to the new site was a daunting, time-consuming task that required enormous patience and meticulous attention to detail. I was delighted that local company SportLoMo won this contract and I want to thank them sincerely for all they have done for Mayo GAA over many years. They are a very reputable local company and they went above and beyond on this project ensuring our clubs and supporters have the very best customer experience when they visit www.mayogaa.com,” commented Tuohy.

SportLoMo CEO, Seamus Kyne said, “SportLoMo are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with Mayo GAA. As a Mayo company with strong Mayo roots, we are pleased to contribute to the digital experience of Mayo GAA fans at home and abroad. This collaboration with Mayo GAA reinforces our commitment to excellence in sports management.”

Launching the Mayo GAA website at the Mayo GAA Convention in Westport, Mayo GAA PRO John Walker thanked SportLoMo and all the clubs in the county for their support, advice and expertise over the past few months. “This project took a mammoth team effort and I want to thank everyone that contributed over the past six months. Special thanks must go to SportLoMo who are global leaders in developing sports technology and who are also passionate Mayo GAA supporters,” commented Walker. The Mayo GAA PRO also told delegates that more video content, player profiles, a new supporter’s hub, an Irish language link and a new children’s corner will all be added to the website in the coming months.

“Our work isn’t complete just yet as feedback from players, club members, delegates, supporters and the media will all be listened to carefully in the coming weeks. The most important thing right now is that people explore the new Mayo GAA site and get familiar with the layout and new functionality,” stated Walker.

SportLoMo have also developed a free Mayo GAA App, with all the latest news, fixtures and results instantly available on all mobile devices once downloaded from Google Play or the Apple IOS Stores.