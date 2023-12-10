Status orange and yellow weather warnings are now in effect, as Storm Fergus hits the country.

Mayo, Galway and Clare are under an orange wind warning until 9:00pm, while Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary have been issued with a yellow alert.

Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath are also under a yellow thunderstorm warning until 6:00pm.

A yellow wind warning will come into effect for 13 other counties, stretching from Sligo to Wicklow, between 6:00pm and midnight.

Met Éireann's Deirdre Lowe says fallen trees and damage to property is possible: