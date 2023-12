Over 750 people are currently without power in the Ballyhaunis area.

752 customers are being affected in the region with Storm Fergus hitting the country today.

Areas of Boyle and Castlerea are also without power, while there are over 900 outages in Carrick on Shannon.

The ESB are currently working to restore power in these areas.

They hope to have their services back up and running around 3:00pm this afternoon.

For more information you can visit www.powercheck.esbnetworks.ie