A Sligo Councillor says offering a free shuttle bus parking from areas north and south of Sligo town may give people the incentive to return to shopping in the town.

Cathaoirleach Gerard Mullaney says by offering cheaper parking outside of the town centre and a free shuttle busy, people may be more inclined to use the service and help free some of the traffic gridlock that has been seen in recent times.

The Fine Gael Councillor says while the idea was trialled in the past and was unsuccessful, there is a real need for it this time around.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan: