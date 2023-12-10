There were convoys of Christmas cheer for Galway and Mayo last night.

Over 130 tractors travelled through Balla in Mayo for a festival of lights prepared by the local farming community, to foster community spirit and encourage people to 'shop-local' in the run up to Christmas.

In Galway, over 90 illuminated trucks travelled from Maam Cross to Clonbur village to raise funds for local charities.

The Joyce Country Truck Run and Light show recreates the famous Coca-Cola truck advert.

(pic Balla Community Centre)