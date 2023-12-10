Storm Fergus is set to make landfall today, with very strong onshore winds forecast.

It's the second storm in as many days to hit the country, after Storm Elin yesterday, and Met Eireann have issued weather warnings.

16 counties are under Yellow warnings from this afternoon, with three going from Yellow to Orange for a few hours.

From 1 o'clock, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway and Mayo will be placed in a Yellow wind warning until 9pm.

However, Clare, Galway and Mayo will be upgraded to status Orange from 3pm until 8pm.

At 6, as Fergus starts to make its way east across the country, Cavan, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Westmeath and Wicklow will be put in a Yellow wind warning.

Met Eireann say Fergus will generate very strong and gusty southwesterly winds, veering westerly.

But specifically for the counties going into an Orange warning, the forecaster is warning of very strong onshore winds, coupled with high waves and high tides - with the potential of localised coastal flooding.