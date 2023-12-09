Additional supports are needed for young people who are considering the farming profession.

That’s the view of Agricultural Affairs Chairperson for Macra, Liam Hanrahan.

Mr. Hanrahan says the estimate initially released for the Complimentary Income Support for Young Farmers (CISFY) has dropped from €175/ha to €158/ha.

He says while this is a good sign, as it shows there is a large interest in the scheme, it does mean that young farmers will lose out on money per hectare.

For many, at a time when farming is getting more expensive to pursue, many rely on additional grant aids to help fund their work.

Mr. Hanrahan says more government support is needed to keep young farmers in the profession because at present, only 6% of Irish farmers are under the age of 35.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: