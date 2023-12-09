A Castlebar Councillor has offered a novel proposal to jointly address the refurbishment needs of Aras an Chontae – Mayo County Council’s headquarters, and the need for a centrally located hotel in Castlebar.

At a Special Policy Committee meeting of the authority this week, Fine Gaels Councillor Donna Sheridan questioned the cost of the budget allocated for the refurbishment of Aras an Chontae, which includes a €1 million investment to improve the building’s energy efficiency, with an additional €100,000 earmarked for an upgrade of the council’s chamber in 2024.

Rather than proceeding with the costly retrofit, Councillor Sheridan suggested the possibility of moving Aras an Chontae offices across the Mall into a renovated former Imperial Hotel and selling off the Aras as a hotel.

She pointed out that this approach could serve a dual purpose, enhancing the energy efficiency of the administrative quarters while breathing new life into the Imperial Hotel and the town’s historic core.

Councillor Sheridan has been outlining her proposal to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley: