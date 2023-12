There are a number of households and businesses across the region currently out of power.

The worst affected area is in Belmullet, where there are over 200 customers without electricity.

Near to 70 are out of power near Enniscrone, while 80 are being affected in Cong.

The ESB are currently working to restore the power and apologies to customers for the inconvenience.

For more details on power outages and restoration times in your area you can visit www.powercheck.esbnetworks.ie