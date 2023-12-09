The additional Garda who has been assigned to Headford in County Galway will being their role during the week before Christmas.

Councillor Andrew Reddington has confirmed that the new Garda will start on December 19.

Chief Superintendent Gary Roche had initially deployed two extra Gardaí to the station on a temporary basis in January, but this was deemed impractical.

Councillor Reddington highlighted the importance of the Government investment of €250,000 to the station this year, showing its commitment to the future of Headford Garda station.