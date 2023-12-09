More than 90 illuminated trucks are taking part in the third annual Joyce Country Truck Run & Light Show this evening in Co.Galway.

The procession will recreate the famous Coca-Cola Truck advert and travel a 14km journey in support of charities at 5pm.

The journey begins at Peacocks Hotel in Maam Cross and finish's in Clonbur Village.

The event has raised over €37,000 for four Irish charities, this year they will be fundraising for the national charity FirstLight and Galway Hospice Foundation.

(Pic Fleet.ie)