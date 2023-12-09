A series of weather warnings have been issued, as Storm Elin tracks towards Ireland.

Status orange wind warnings will come into place for Wicklow, Dublin and Donegal between 11 o 'clock and 2 o'clock today.

A number of yellow alerts for wind and rain are already in effect for much of the rest of the country - the exceptions being Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford - and will remain in place until later this evening.

Met Éireann's Michelle Dillon from says we can expect gale force winds and wave overtopping in coastal areas: