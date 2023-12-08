Contracts for the construction of the N5 Ballaghaderreen to Scramogue road project were signed today.

This contract is the largest ever single road contract to be signed by Roscommon County Council.

Wills Bros. Ltd of Ballylahan Bridge, Foxford, Co. Mayo wre awarded the main construction contract on October 25th with a contract duration of four years.

The project is expected to be complete by October 2027.

This 34km project will provide key national infrastructure to deliver a safe and efficient road connection to improve standards in the West of Ireland.

Frenchpark, Bellanagare, Tulsk and Strokestown are among the towns and villages to be bypassed as a result.

Back in September, the Government signed off on the scheme which will come to an estimated cost of €450 million.

(Photo credit Darragh Kelly Roscommon COCO)