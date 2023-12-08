A number of Status Yellow wind warnings are being issued across the country tomorrow.

From 8:00am on Saturday morning, Connacht, Clare and Tipperary will be issued with the alert until 6:00pm.

At 10:00am the same warning will affect Leinster as well as Cavan and Monaghan.

That one expires at 8:00pm.

Finally, at 12 noon Donegal will be placed under the yellow warning which also expires at 8:00pm.

Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Derry have been placed under a Status Yellow rain warning by the UK’S Met Office.

Strong and gusty west to northwest winds can be expected right across the county.

Once again there’s also potential for wave overtopping on concerned areas.

For more information you can visit www.met.ie/warnings