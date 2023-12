A Status Yellow wind warning is currently in place for three counties on the west coast of Ireland.

The alert was introduced at 10:00am this morning for counties Mayo, Galway and Clare.

Met Éireann have detailed that strong and gusty west to southwest winds are expected.

There is also the potential for wave overtopping.

This warning will expire at 4:00pm this afternoon.

For more information on latest weather warnings you can visit www.met.ie/warnings/today