Roscommon University Hospital has issued a statement with regards to limited visiting access at the facility.

“Due to an outbreak of COVID-19, access for visitors to St Coman’s Ward and St Teresa’s Ward at Roscommon University Hospital is currently limited to compassionate grounds only.

“Visits must be pre-arranged in advance by contacting the relevant ward:

“St Coman’s Ward – 090 663 2223/ 25.

“St Teresa’s Ward – 090 663 2253/ 30.”

(pic Saolta)