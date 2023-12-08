A Charlestown Garda has raised over €22,000 for Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation at the Dublin City Marathon, all while undergoing cancer treatment.

A native of Malin Head in County Donegal, Rita raised €22,300 for the foundation that has been a huge support to her and her family since her diagnosis.

She ran the marathon while undergoing chemotherapy for brain and lung cancer, having been diagnosed in 2021 and previously fought breast cancer.

On the day of this year’s marathon, Rita was honoured with the Lord Mayor’s Medal for running her fifth Dublin City Marathon.

She received over 40 nominations for the medal, and was presented with it by Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste.

Commenting on this outstanding achievement, CEO of Mayo Roscommon Hospice Martina Jennings said:

“Rita is one of the nicest, kindest and bravest ladies I know.

“To undertake such a challenge and raise over €22,000 in the process is phenomenal.

“We are so grateful to Rita for choosing Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation and her donation will go a long way in supporting those with life limiting conditions.

“The funds will ensure that we provide the best facilities and services possible to both the patients and their families, in both Mayo and Roscommon.

“On behalf of the Foundation, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Rita for all her fundraising efforts and we wish her well as she continues her treatment.”