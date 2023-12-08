Childcare providers across the county are being urged to apply for grants to expand their capacity.

€45 million has been set aside under the Building Blocks – Capital Grants for the Early Learning and Childcare Sector.

Fine Gael Deputy Alan Dillon says that the grants will be available in early 2024.

He says that this will be of particular interest to childcare and early education providers in areas of the county where such services are at a minimum.

Deputy Dillon has been giving more information to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: