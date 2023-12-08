There has been a 250% increase in the number of Garda callouts to instances of domestic violence in the past decade across the country.

The figure in 2013 stood at 13,307, while most recently in 2022 the figure had over trebled to 45,283 recorded callouts.

Regional figures are just as concerning as the national figures according to Mayo Aontú representative Paul Lawless.

Mr. Lawless believes that the ‘proliferation of hardcore pornography is driving a culture of rape and sexual assault’ in this country.

He says that in other countries there are laws that have been introduced to restrict and prevent the access of this form of content, and there is very little being done on this here in Ireland.

Furthermore, Mr. Lawless says that Covid restrictions and lockdowns were a contributing factor to a spike in the number of domestic violence cases which has been on the rise ever since.

He spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey, and firstly gave more information on the local domestic violence figures:

(Pic Paul Lawless Facebook)