549 people are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals today, according to the INMO Trolley Watch figures.

50 patients are waiting on trolleys for admission to University Hospital Galway, that’s the second highest number nationally.

There are 32 patients waiting for beds at Sligo University Hospital and 15 patients on trolleys at Mayo University Hospital today.

3 patients are on trolleys at Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe.

University Hospital Limerick is again the worst affected by overcrowding, with 106 patients on trolleys.