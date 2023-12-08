€40,000 has been allocated to Ireland West Airport to support the development and promotion of air access to and from the airport as part of Mayo County Council's 2024 budget.It comes as passenger numbers at Ireland West Airport in 2023 are expected to reach record levels of in the region of 820,000 passengers, which will be a new milestone for the airport.

The announcement has been welcomed by Chairman of Ireland West Airport Arthur French, who says the funding will provide an important support for the development of new air access over the next 1-2 years and support the continued investment in overseas marketing activity in key inbound tourism markets in Barcelona, Milan, Cologne and the UK.