New research, funded by the Irish Cancer Society, reveals stark levels of energy hardship experienced by cancer patients receiving palliative care at home.

Of the nurses surveyed, one in 3 nurses providing end of life care in homes across the country say they have experienced patients’ homes without any heating.

Meanwhile, 3 in 5 nurses reported households had difficulty paying bills like mortgage, rent and utilities.

The research was carried out by a team led by Dr. Suzanne Denieffe of South East Technological University (SETU).

Nurses also reported observing damp (64%), mould (50%) and condensation (70%) in the homes where they are delivering vital palliative care.

Responding to the findings, Averil Power, CEO of the Irish Cancer says this research shows these patients, and their families are suffering needlessly at an already highly stressful and emotional time.

The Irish Cancer Society has long campaigned and called for targeted financial supports from Government to help those who have received a cancer diagnosis deal with the cost of cancer.

The Irish Cancer Society is today reiterating its calls, which have been made to successive Governments in pre-budget submissions, to expand the Household Benefits Package to include those with a cancer diagnosis.