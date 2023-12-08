The Northwest Macra Executive Committee has announced that Aurivo Co-Operative Society Ltd have committed to a four-year partnership for 2024 -2028.

At the launch night at the Radisson Blu Hotel Sligo last weekend, Northwest Vice President, Robert Lally praised Aurivo for its financial backing of both Aurivo’s Northwest Kings and Queens and the Aurivo Silage Competition over the last number of years.

Caroline Millar-Price, Brand Development & Marketing Manager at Aurivo Agribusiness commended Marca on the support and community it offers their members both from farming and non-farming backgrounds.

Macra President Elaine Houlihan says the Aurivo Northwest Kings and Queens’ competition is one of the stand out events that takes place in the Northwest region in the Macra calendar. It an opportunity for members to take part in a competition that helps all contestants develop personally.

Aurivo’s Northwest Kings and Queens 2024 takes place on Saturday 20th of January in the Radisson Hotel Sligo at 6pm tickets are on sale now and available on Eventbrite.