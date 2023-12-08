As part of Ballina’s Climate Action Weekend, recognising the significance of 2023 as Ballina’s 300th anniversary celebrations, a young oak tree has been planted dedicated to the children born in Ballina in 2023.

Ballina Green Town now invites all the parents and families of these children to add their child’s name to the tree’s dedication.

The campaign encourages all parents and families of children born in Ballina in 2023 to add their child’s name to the tree’s dedication by visiting www.maryrobinsoncentre.ie/plant-a-tree-2023. One of the core legacy priorities for Ballina 2023 is to create a positive legacy for future generations, and this initiative, sponsored by AIB Ballina, rounds out 2023 with an intention to building a healthier, more sustainable town and planet for future generations.

Speaking about the initiative, Mags Downey Martin, CEO of Ballina Chamber of Commerce and Tourism says Ballina 2023 is a milestone year and will be remembered for the cultural richness, inclusivity, and positive transformations it brought to the town.