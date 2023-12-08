€150,000 has been allocated to build a new toddler pool at Castlerea pool.

The Pool which is very popular during the Summer months has had a major refurbishment in 2022 with the addition of new slides, a new pool tank and new filtration system.

Local Councillor Paschal Fitzmaurice says that due to funding restraints the toddler pool was not refurbished in 2022 but he is delighted to have secured funding now to carry out this work.

It is recommended this pool should have its own heating system to give a higher temperature for toddlers and he is confident this can be achieved.

Cllr. Fitzmaurice says that this would be a great attraction for parents with small children to give them a safe fun area outdoors.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew...