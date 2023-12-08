A 92-year-old man has been charged with careless driving causing the death of a four-year-old girl in a caravan park in Co Sligo last year.

Patrick Higgins, with an address at Killymel Road, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, appeared before Sligo District Court.

According to RTE, He was charged with driving a vehicle without due care and attention causing the death of Alice Dunleavy at Atlantic Caravan Park in Enniscrone on 5 August 2022.

The accused made no reply when charged.

Judge Deirdre Gearty sent the accused forward for trial.