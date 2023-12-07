The National Livestock Committee of the Irish Farmers’ Association has elected a new chairperson.

This news comes as current chair Brendan Golden’s term is coming to an end.

The Killala based farmer will be replaced by Co Laois beef farmer Declan Hanrahan.

Mr. Hanrahan has been vice chairperson of the committee and begins his term at the IFA AGM in January.

Upon election, he thanked Mr. Golden for “his leadership and commitment to the beef and suckler sector”, according to Agriland.

Brendan will run for election as the IFA Connacht regional chair and will remain on as chair of The National Livestock Committee until next month.

(pic John O Hanlon X)