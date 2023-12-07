The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Foxford & District Annual Collection takes place this weekend, Saturday and Sunday 9th and 10th December in Foxford, Toomore, Straide, Callow and Knockmore Chuches.

SVP Foxford assists people in need in the local community with the basics - heating, electricity, food, education and children’s needs.

The SVP Annual collection is the branch's primary source of income, and depends on it to meet the needs of the many requiring local assistance.

All support will be appreciated.