A Roscommon TD has once again raised her concern over the lack of additional supports for communities that have welcomed refugees.

Sinn Fein Deputy Claire Kerrane says many rural communities lack the adequate services to cater for the amount of people in the locality.

She says medical and health services are a particular concern along with educational facilities.

Deputy Kerrane raised the issue again last week in the Dail and says she is waiting for written correspondence from the Tanaiste on a list of the areas that he says have received additional supports from government.

She has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....