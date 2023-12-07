A Westport based councillor is calling on fellow councillors and local election candidates not to use election posters during the local elections next year.

In the local elections in 2019, Councillor Brendan Mulroy decided against using election posters, as he says the impact they have both environmentally and for health and safety wasn't worth putting them up.

He believes most people have their minds made up on who they will give their number one vote to, and a poster will not persuade the general public.

Councillor Mulroy has decided for the local elections in 2024, again he will not use election posters, and has called on his fellow colleagues and candidates to follow suit.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....