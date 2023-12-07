A group of mothers who have experienced baby loss/ miscarriages decided to create a special place in Swinford to reflect on the loss of their children. The group of volunteers managed to get together during the pandemic, and working with the local community and Mayo County Council have successfully created a bright and colourful, biodiversity garden with benches and areas of reflection and play. It’s located on the Kilkelly road, beside the local playground.

The Butterfly Garden, as it is now known, was opened in August of last year and over the past year has secured two major awards – a Mayo Cathaoirleach Award last Spring, and recently took a national Pride of Place Award.

Members of the voluntary committee, the founders of the Butterfly Garden, addressed yesterday’s monthly meeting of the Claremorris/Swinford Municipal District that met in the newly refurbished Library in Charlestown.

They made a case for ongoing funding from Mayo County Council to maintain the popular new facility and councillors congratulated the mothers on their success to date with the project.

Afterwards Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley spoke to mothers – Stephanie Maloney Diaz, Bernadette King, Anita McNicholas and Natasha Durkan Ginty on their success.

Stephanie began by outlining how the idea to create the Butterfly Garden came about...