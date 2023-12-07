A double-header of Christmas concerts will take place in Foxford this weekend.

On Saturday, in the Church of Ireland, BellaCapella Choir together with the Westport Town Hall Choir will perform by candlelight, to raise funds towards restoration work at the church.

The concert gets underway at 7.30pm.

Then, on Sunday, in St Michael’s Church in Foxford, the Foxford Brass and Reed Band will perform its annual Christmas concert. Joining the band this year will be traditional musicians from CCÉ Admiral Brown.

The concert gets underway at 6pm.