Uisce Éireann says old pipework in two residential areas of Castlebar is to be replaced to reduce high levels of leakage.

Crews will begin the project in Fortfield before making their way to Harmony Heights with almost 500 metres of new pipes to be laid.

The works, which are part of Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, will also provide customers with a more reliable water supply.

Crews will be on site within days and ensure minimum disruption to locals,” explained Uisce Éireann’s Enda Mac Namara.

While traffic lights and a stop/go system will be in place, local, and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times. The essential works may require some short-term water interruptions but if this is the case the project team will give a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned interruptions.

Farrans Construction will carry out the works on behalf of Uisce Éireann with a completion date of February, 2024.

Customers with any queries about the works can phone Uisce Éireann on 1800 278 278 or check out the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website for regular updates.