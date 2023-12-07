Irish Rail is to implement a new timetable this weekend which will see the quickest ever train service between Cork and Dublin.

The 06:15am service from Cork City to Heuston will take 2 hours and 14 minutes, which is 5 minutes faster than normal.

It's part of the winter plan from Iarnrod Eireann which also includes extra services for Westport, Carlow and Portlaoise starting this Sunday.

The new 6 day additional evening train (7.35 pm) from Dublin to Westport, available from Sunday, will also serve Ballina Station on 5 days, however, not on Saturdays.

Local Councillor Mark Duffy told Midwest News some weeks ago now, that he has been in contact with Irish Rail to find out why the service will not run to Ballina on Saturdays , and was informed that it is due a problem related to time tabling and staffing at the Ballina station.

Train passengers are being warned to book their Christmas travel now to avoid disappointment this holiday season, ahead of the busiest festive period expected since before the pandemic.

Irish Rail's Barry Kenny says they're expecting many Christmas services will sell out over the next few weeks...