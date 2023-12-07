The average cost of delivering a new three-bedroom semi-detached home in Ireland is €397,000, a new report reveals.

These costs not only include the building of the house, but also things like site works, levies and land and acquisition costs.

Data from the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) shows that the cost is the lowest in what’s termed the northwest of the country – made up of Mayo, Roscommon and Leitrim at €354,000, and highest in the greater Dublin area at €461,000.

According to the SCSI, the rise in costs in the region since 2020 have been driven by so-called 'hard costs', such as bricks and mortar which are up 27% or €49,000 on average.

The Galway region, which consists of county Galway, has an average price of 388,000 euro.