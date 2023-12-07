Tomorrow, December 8th, has been an important day in people’s calendars for generations.

Straide Talking is a new tradition in Straide that takes place tomorrow (Fri) afternoon.

All are invited to the Straide Davitt Community Hall from 2.30pm to 5pm for a Christmas gathering with light refreshments. The local organaisers, Straide Women's and Active Retirement Group, insist “nothing replaces the joy of meeting in person over a cuppa”.

The 8th of December, they say, was once a big shopping day. It was a traditional day for putting up the Christmas decorations, however, it has been replaced by putting up decorations for the Late Late Toy Show. But nothing replaces having a chat with neighbours and friends

Straide Talking is open to everyone and all are welcome.