Farmers have been left waiting for grant approval for extra buildings for months now and it’s simply not acceptable. That’s the view of Independent Westport councillor Johno O’Malley.

The councillor says for the most part, farmers are seeking the grant approval to construct additional storage capacity for slurry and young farmers can qualify for 60 percent grant approval. However, councillor O’Malley claims that the excessive delay in dealing with the applications by the Dept of Agriculture is resulting in some young farmers now being over the age to secure the 60 percent funding.

He is calling on the Minister for Agriculture to immediately intervene and deals with applications submitted since last April.

He has been outlining his frustration with the situation to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley